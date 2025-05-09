Yankees vs. Athletics Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, May 9
The New York Yankees will remain in the state of California this weekend after wrapping up a series against the San Diego Padres. Now, they'll face the Athletics, who are off to a surprisingly strong 20-18 start to their 2025 campaign.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.
Yankees vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+105)
- Athletics +1.5 (-125)
Moneyline
- Yankees -150
- Athletics +125
Total
- 10.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Yankees vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 9
- Game Time: 10:05 PM EST
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): YES, NBCSCA, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Yankees Record: 21-16
- Athletics Record: 20-18
Yankees vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- New York: Will Warren, RHP (1-2, 5.65 ERA)
- Athletics: Osvaldo Bido, RHP (2-2, 4.71 ERA)
Yankees vs. Athletics Best Prop Bet
- Jacob Wilson OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+105) via BetMGM
The Athletics' offense has gotten off to a strong start this season, and a big reason for that has been their shortstop, Jacob Wilson, who has a 3.57 batting average on the year. Let's bet on that continuing tonight when he and the A's take on Will Warren of the Yankees, who has a 1.535 WHIP on the year.
Yankees vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting on the OVER in tonight's American League showdown:
Two of the best offenses in baseball this season will face each other in the final game of the night. The Yankees lead all Major League Baseball teams with an OPS of .807. What's more surprising is the Athletics, who come into tonight ranking 10th in OPS at .740.
The starting pitching matchup also points to this being a high-scoring affair. Will Warren (5.65 ERA) of the Yankees will take on Osvaldo Bido (4.71 ERA) of the Athletics.
Let's sit back and root for runs in tonight's final game.
Pick: OVER 10.5 (-115)
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!