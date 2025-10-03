Yankees vs. Blue Jays Opening Odds for ALDS (New York Favored to Win Series)
The New York Yankees blanked the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of their Wild Card series, and will now face off against another AL East rival in the ALDS.
The Toronto Blue Jays finished the season with four straight wins to claim the division crown. It was a streaky September for the Jays, who lost six of seven prior to that.
These two teams actually finished with the same 94-68 record, but Toronto held the tiebreaker for the AL East title after winning eight of 13 head-to-head meetings in the regular season.
Here’s a look at the opening ALDS odds, Game 1 odds, and the latest World Series odds before this series begins on Saturday, Oct. 4.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays ALDS Series Odds
- Yankees: -150
- Blue Jays: +130
Despite Toronto holding home-field advantage and a better head-to-head record this season, it’s New York that is a decent favorite in the ALDS opening odds. It’s not too surprising given the atmosphere and hype surrounding each of these teams.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Correct Score Odds
- Yankees in 4: +280
- Blue Jays in 5: +400
- Yankees in 5: +450
- Yankees in 3: +500
- Blue Jays in 4: +550
- Blue Jays in 3: +700
The oddsmakers expect this five-game series to go at least four games. It could be a shorter series if the Yankees keep their momentum rolling, but a Blue Jays victory would be likelier in five games.
2025 World Series Odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +320
- Philadelphia Phillies: +475
- Seattle Mariners: +550
- New York Yankees: +550
- Chicago Cubs: +750
- Milwaukee Brewers: +800
- Toronto Blue Jays: +850
- Detroit Tigers: +950
The Yankees are tied atop the AL teams in terms of odds to win the World Series with both them and the Mariners are +550. The Blue Jays are a bit longer at +850. At FanDuel, the Yankees are tied with the Dodgers for the best odds to win the World Series.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game 1 Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees +1.5 (-207)
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+168)
Moneyline
- Yankees: +104
- Blue Jays: -126
Total
- 7.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The Yankees are favored to win the series, but the Blue Jays are home favorites in Game 1.
If you think the Blue Jays win Game 1 but the Yankees win the series, you can bet that Game / Series Double at +340.
