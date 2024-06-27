Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Thursday, June 27
The New York Yankees have dropped three straight games and seven of their last 10 heading into a crucial division clash with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.
New York has suddenly come back to earth after being the first team in baseball to reach 50 wins, and it needs lefty Carlos Rodon to right the ship for himself (back-to-back rough outings) and the team on the road.
Toronto is in last place in the AL East, but it would love to stick it to the Yankees and make up some ground in the division in the process.
Here’s a look at the odds for this game with New York slightly favored on the road.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+120)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -135
- Blue Jays: +114
Total
- 8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- New York: Carlos Rodon (9-4, 3.86 ERA)
- Toronto: Jose Berrios (6-6, 3.43 ERA)
Yankees vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 27
- Time: 7:07 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to watch (TV): YES Network, MLB Extra Innings
- Yankees record: 52-30
- Blue Jays record: 36-43
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Key Players to Watch
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge: The Yankees may not be winning right now, but it’s not Aaron Judge’s fault. The former league MVP has a four-game hitting streak going and has hit three homers and drove in 10 runs over that stretch. Yet, the Yankees are just 1-3 in those games. Judge is a tough out this season, posting an insane slash line of .309/.433/.712 with 30 home runs.
Toronto Blue Jays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: A potential trade candidate at the deadline this season, Guerrero has been a Yankee killer in his career. He has a career .274 batting average with 84 hits, 16 home runs, 53 RBIs and 32 runs scored in 82 games against New York. This season, Vladdy Jr. is .288 with 10 homers for the Jays.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
This is one of my favorite bets of the night, and I broke it down in today’s Walk-Off Wagers (SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets of the day):
The Yankees are struggling as of late, giving up seven or more runs in five of their last seven games, and they enter tonight’s matchup with the Blue Jays on a three-game skid.
Carlos Rodon gets the ball for New York, and he’s struggled as of late, allowing five runs in five innings against the Boston Red Sox before an eight-run disaster in 3.2 innings against the Atlanta Braves.
The lefty’s ERA has spiked to 3.86 on the season (he also has a 4.40 FIP), and he’s not the only starter to worry about on Thursday.
Toronto righty Jose Berrios has also struggled in recent outings, allowing nine runs in his last 11 innings (two starts). While he has a 3.43 ERA on the season, Berrios could be due for regression due to his scary 4.99 FIP.
I expect offenses to reign supreme in this one, especially with New York hitting the OVER at the 10th-highest rate in baseball this season. The Yankees have finished with nine or more combined runs in six of their last seven games and nine of their last 11 dating back to their series with Boston earlier this month.
Pick: OVER 8.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.