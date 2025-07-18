Yankees vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, July 18
After a chaotic final few weeks before the All-Star Break, the New York Yankees unexpectedly find themselves two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays as we begin the unofficial second half of the season.
They hope to close the gap in a hurry when they take on the Atlanta Braves this weekend. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.
Yankees vs. Braves Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+138)
- Braves +1.5 (-169)
Moneyline
- Yankees -115
- Braves -105
Total
- Over 8 (-119)
- Under 8 (-102)
Yankees vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- New York: Not Yet Announced
- Atlanta: Spencer Strider, RHP (3-7, 3.94 ERA)
Yankees vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 18
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): YES, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, Gray TV, MLBN
- Yankees Record: 53-43
- Braves Record: 42-53
Yankees vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jasson Dominguez 2+ Total Bases (+125) via DraftKings
Jasson Dominguez had a hot July before the All-Star Break, sporting a batting average of .326. I'm going to bet on that hot streak to continue on Friday night when he and the Yankees take on Spencer Strider of the Braves, who has allowed 5+ hits in four of his last five games.
Yankees vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Yankees to beat the Braves as slight favorites:
The Atlanta Braves continue to prove that they have not been a good baseball team, but in the eyes of the best betting sites, they are still getting some significant respect. I'm not buying it, and instead, I'm going to take the Yankees, whose offense is leagues above the Braves.
Over the past 30 days, the Yankees rank second in the Majors in OPS at .812, while the Braves come in at 18th in that stat in that time frame at .705. To make matters worse, Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves tonight, and he has allowed three earned runs in three of his last four starts.
Pick: Yankees -115 via DraftKings
