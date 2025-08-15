Yankees vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 15
The New York Yankees have tumbled down the standings over the past two months, but all hope isn't lost. They need to find some momentum in a hurry heading into this weekend's series against the St. Louis Cardinals. They currently have just a 0.5 game lead on the final wild card spot and are 6.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the top spot in the AL East.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight's interleague series opener.
Yankees vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+118)
- Cardinals +1.5 (-140)
Moneyline
- Yankees -135
- Cardinals +115
Total
- Over 9 (+110)
- Under 9 (-130)
Yankees vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- New York: Luis Gil, RHP (0-1, 7.27 ERA)
- St. Louis: Andre Pallante, RHP (6-9, 4.95 ERA)
Yankees vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 15
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): YES, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
- Yankees Record: 64-57
- Cardinals Record: 61-61
Yankees vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Andre Pallante OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+150) via Caesars
The Yankees have the highest walk rate in Major League Baseball this season. They have drawn a walk on 9.9% of their plate appearances in 2025. Tonight, they'll face Andre Pallante, who has a relatively high walk rate this season, giving up 3.0 walks per nine innings pitched. He had a start against the Padres earlier this month, where he allowed three walks in just 5.0 innings pitched. This is a great plus-money prop to bet on for tonight's slate.
Yankees vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Yankees to get the win tonight:
The St. Louis Cardinals have been atrocious offensively of late. Since the All-Star Break, the Cardinals rank dead last in the Majors in OPS at .661. Tonight, they host the New York Yankees, who, while they haven't had a great record over the past month, still rank 18th in the Majors in OPS at .707. I'll back the Bronx Bombers as favorites tonight.
Pick: Yankees -135
