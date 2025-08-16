Yankees vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Saturday, Aug. 16
The New York Yankees got back in the win column on Friday, taking down the St. Louis Cardinals by a score of 4-3. They're desperately hanging on to the final wild card spot in the American League and are still trying their best to catch the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox in the AL East.
Things will come together for them if they find a way to keep winning, and they're in a great spot to do exactly that on Saturday night at Busch Stadium. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this interleague matchup.
Yankees vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+118)
- Cardinals +1.5 (-140)
Moneyline
- Yankees -140
- Cardinals +118
Total
- Over 7.5 (-105)
- Under 7.5 (-115)
Yankees vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- New York: Max Fried, LHP (12-5, 2.94 ERA)
- St. Louis: Sonny Gray, RHP (11-5, 4.06 ERA)
Yankees vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 16
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Yankees Record: 65-57
- Cardinals Record: 61-62
Yankees vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cody Bellinger OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+130) via BetMGM
Sonny Gray gets the start for the Cardinals today, and one player to watch out for against him is Cody Bellinger, who has batted .300 against Gray in his career, while only striking out twice. That's good news for Bellinger, who is looking to bounce back from a rough first couple of weeks of August.
Yankees vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Yankees as road favorites in this interleague matchup:
The Yankees came through for us yesterday, so I'm back on the Bronx Bombers to get another win tonight. I'm surprised they aren't bigger favorites with Max Fried (2.94 ERA) on the mound against Sonny Gray (4.06 ERA).
The Cardinals' offense has been one of the worst in the Majors since the All-Star Break. In that time frame, they rank dead last in OPS at .661, while the Yankees come in at .707. New York is desperate for some momentum, and I think they will find it tonight.
Pick: Yankees -140 via Caesars
