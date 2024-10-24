Yankees vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for World Series Game 1
The Yankees and Dodgers begin a historic World Series with the two respective MVPs of the respective leagues vying for a first championship.
New York blitzed the American League behind its loaded middle of the lineup while the Dodgers used its talented roster to out-pace upstart teams like the Padres and Mets to return to the World Series for the first time since 2020.
Which team will get off to a strong start in the Fall Classic and move one win closer to a title?
Here’s the full betting preview for Game 1.
Yankees vs. Dodgers Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Yankees: -1.5 (+160)
- Dodgers: +1.5 (-194)
Moneyline
- Yankees: +106
- Dodgers: -124
Total: 8.5 (Over -106/Under -112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Yankees vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, October 25th
- Game Time: 8:08 PM EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Series Tied: 0-0
Yankees vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
New York Yankees: Gerrit Cole (1-0, 3.31 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers: Jack Flaherty (1-2, 7.04 ERA)
Yankees vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge: Judge is only hitting .161 in the postseason with two home runs and six runs batted in, striking out 13 times. The banged-up Dodgers' pitching staff likely has many different pitchers throw to him. Can Judge get into a rhythm with the best team in baseball between him and the World Series crown?
Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani: Ohtani has been on a tear since the start of the NLCS, hitting .364 with a 1.185 OPS, belting two home runs, and driving in six RBIs while being walked nine times. In his first postseason, Ohtani has stepped up to the occasion and is now four wins away from a World Series.
MLB World Series MVP Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Ohtani is the betting favorite to win World Series MVP honors, ahead of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.
Shohei Ohtani: +200
Aaron Judge: +400
Juan Soto: +500
Giancarlo Stanton: +800
Mookie Betts: +900
Max Muncy: +1000
Gerrit Cole: +2500
Tommy Edman: +2500
Teoscar Hernandez: +2800
Kike Hernandez: +2800
Gleyber Torres: +3000
Jazz Chisholm Jr.: +3500
Freddie Freeman: +3500
Will Smith: +4000
World Series Winner Odds
The Dodgers are favored to win the World Series at DraftKings Sportsbook. Los Angeles is -125 to win, which has an implied probability of 55.56 percent. The Yankees are +105, giving them an implied probability of 48.78 percent.
Yankees vs. Dodgers Game 1 Prediction and Pick
I believe we are getting a nice discount with the Dodgers in Game 1 as I focus on the massive hitting difference between each team throughout the postseason.
Los Angeles has the best OPS among teams in the postseason, scoring 70 runs in 11 games while mashing 20 home runs. Meanwhile, the Yankees have only plated 43 runs in nine games while ranking third in OPS and hitting 13 home runs.
New York has been ultra-reliant on its pitching staff to overpower limited offenses but hasn't faced a group that can put pressure on the scoreboard like the Dodgers can. The Royals hit two postseason home runs and the Guardians hit nine.
Meanwhile, Gerrit Cole will be relied on heavily to go deep into this game, but he hasn’t pitched more than five innings in two of three starts in the playoffs to date. Meanwhile, this Dodgers bullpen has emerged as a weapon to backup Jack Flaherty, who has been up-and-down through the postseason.
I believe that the Dodgers have more avenues to winning and the team is being underrated in the betting market. I give LA the decisive edge in Game 1 and believe the team wins convincingly, despite the Yankees starting their ace.
PICK: Dodgers ML -124
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.