Yankees vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, June 25
One of the best times of the summer as a New York sports fan is when we get to watch the Subway Series between the Yankees and Mets. The two teams will play two games in Citi Field this week and then will meet at Yankee Stadium for a two-game set in late July.
Tonight will be the first meeting between these two New York teams this season and it promises to be a fun one. If you want to bet on the game, you've come to the right place.
It's time to dive into everything you need to know to bet on the first edition of the 2024 Subway Series.
Yankees vs. Mets Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run line:
- Yankees -1.5 (+115)
- Mets +1.5 (-138)
Moneyline:
- Yankees -142
- Mets +120
Total:
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Yankees vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Yankees: Gerrit Cole (0-0, 4.50 ERA)
- Mets: David Peterson (3-0, 3.97 ERA)
Yankees vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 25
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to watch (TV): YES, SNY, TBS (out-of-market only)
- Yankees record: 52-28
- Mets record: 37-39
Yankees vs. Mets Key Players to Watch
New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole: The Yankees' ace made his first start of 2024 last week, pitching 4.0 innings against the Baltimore Orioles. He gave up three hits, one walk, and two earned runs in that start, totaling 62 pitches. It will be interesting to see how he fares tonight but I expect he'll need a few starts before he starts pitching at an elite level again.
New York Mets
Francisco Lindor: Francisco Lindor has quietly been one of the better players in the Majors this season, and his offensive numbers have started to skyrocket over the past month. He has an OPS of /875 in the month of June with a WAR of +2.3 on the season. He's the most impactful player in this Mets lineup.
Yankees vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why betting on the Mets as underdogs in tonight's Subway Series is one of my favorite plays of the day:
"Despite the Yankees being the better overall team this season, I'm going to back the Mets as home underdogs based on their play over the last month.
"Over the last 30 days, the Mets are second in the Majors in OPS at .804 and 12th in bullpen ERA (3.54). The Yankees are 12th in OPS at .731 and 21st in bullpen ERA (4.47). Advantage Mets.
"It's also worth noting David Peterson (3.97 ERA) gets the start for the Mets tonight and the most notable thing about him is that he's a lefty. The Yankees have struggled against left-handed pitchers all season, ranking 16th in the Majors in OPS against them.
"Give me the Mets as underdogs in tonight's opening game of the Subway Series."
Pick: Mets +120
