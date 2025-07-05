Yankees vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Saturday, July 5
The New York Yankees let another game slip away, increasing their losing streak to five games, and are now two games back from the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East.
Meanwhile, the Mets' win against them yesterday put them half a game back from the Phillies for the top spot in the NL East. That means tonight's Subway Series showdown means more than just a rivalry game to both teams.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for it.
Yankees vs. Mets Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+115)
- Mets +1.5 (-135)
Moneyline
- Yankees -145
- Mets +120
Total
- Over 9 (-110)
- Under 9 (-110)
Yankees vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Yankees: Carlos Rodon, LHP (9-5, 2.95 ERA)
- Mets: Frankie Montas, RHP (0-1, 6.00 ERA)
Yankees vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 5
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, FS1, YES
- Yankees Record: 48-40
- Mets Record: 51-38
Yankees vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Pete Alonso UNDER 0.5 Hits (+130) via BetMGM
Pete Alonso has struggled against left-handed pitchers this season. His batting average drops from .311 against right-handed pitchers to .217 against lefties. Today, he and the Mets will have to take on one of the better left-handed starters in baseball in Carlos Rodon. That could make this a good opportunity to bet him at +130 to fail to record a hit.
Yankees vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting on the Yankees to end their losing streak today:
The Mets are in a lot of trouble today when it comes to starting pitching. Not only do the Yankees have the advantage between Carlos Rodon (2.95 ERA) and Frankie Montas (6.00 ERA), but the Mets have been horrific this season against left-handed pitchers. Their OPS drops from .760 against righties to .672 against lefties, which ranks in the bottom half of the Majors. Over the past 30 days, they've been the worst team in baseball against lefties, sporting a batting average of just .204 against them.
If the Yankees can't snap their losing streak with this big of an advantage in the pitching department, it'll officially be time to press the panic button.
Pick: Yankees -150
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
