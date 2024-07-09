Yankees vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, July 9 (Fade Carlos Rodon)
The New York Yankees are looking to snap out of their awful skid where they’ve lost 16 of their last 22 games when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.
Tampa Bay fell to two games under .500 after losing three in a row over the holiday weekend, and it finds itself as a home underdog in this one.
Carlos Rodon gets the ball for the Yankees, and he’s been awful since late June, posting a 10.89 ERA over his last four outings. Can he turn things around and get the Yankees back on track?
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for this AL East clash.
Yankees vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+130)
- Rays +1.5 (-155)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -122
- Rays: +102
Total
- 8 (Over -118/Under -102)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Yankees vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- New York: Carlos Rodon (9-6, 4.45 ERA)
- Tampa Bay: Ryan Pepiot (4-5, 4.40 ERA)
Yankees vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 9
- Time: 6:50 p.m. EST
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun, YES Network
- Yankees record: 55-37
- Rays record: 44-46
Yankees vs. Rays Key Players to Watch
New York Yankees
Carlos Rodon: The lefty has been awful over his last four starts, allowing five, eight, eight and three runs over that stretch. That pushed Rodon’s season-long ERA from 2.93 all the way to 4.45, and he’s really struggled with his fastball this season.
Rodon is a tough pitcher to trust heading into this road matchup.
Tampa Bay Rays
Yandy Diaz: This is a favorable spot for Yandy Diaz, who has crushed left-handed pitching this season with an impressive .326/.362/.477 slash line in 86 at-bats. Diaz hasn’t been nearly as good as last season when he was an All-Star, but he’s still hitting .270 through the first half of 2024.
Yankees vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
This is a game that I broke down in today’s MLB Best Bets, as the Rays are a sneaky bet as home underdogs:
The Tampa Bay Rays are home dogs on Tuesday against the struggling New York Yankees, who have lost 16 of their last 22 games.
I’m going to fade New York again, especially since Carlos Rodon is on the mound. The Yanks have dropped Rodon’s last four starts, with his ERA jumping from 2.93 to 4.45 in the process. He’s given up 31 hits and 23 earned runs across 19.0 innings in that stretch.
While Ryan Pepiot (4.40 ERA) hasn’t been great for the Rays this season, betting on the Yankees is extremely risky business right now – especially when they’re favored.
Until Rodon turns things around, he’s a must fade, as he’s taken New York out of games early by allowing five or more runs in three of his last four outings.
Pick: Rays Moneyline (+102)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.