Yankees vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 23
The New York Yankees bounced back from a six-game skid to win two of their three games against the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend, and they enter Monday’s series opener with the Cincinnati Reds as road favorites.
Cincinnati has played well as of late, getting to two games over .500, but it remains in fourth place in a tight NL Central race.
Lefty Nick Lodolo (3.71 ERA) will get the ball for the Reds on Monday against Yankees starter Allan Winans, who is making his first appearance in the 2025 season. Winans has a 7.20 ERA for his career and posted a 15.26 ERA in two appearances for the Atlanta Braves last season.
Does that give the Reds some value as a home underdogs?
Let’s break down the odds, my best bet and a player prop to watch for Monday’s action.
Yankees vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+122)
- Reds +1.5 (-149)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -126
- Reds: +104
Total
- 10 (Over -116/Under -104)
Yankees vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- New York: Allan Winans (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
- Cincinnati: Nick Lodolo (5-5, 3.71 ERA)
Yankees vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 23
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSOH, YES
- Yankees record: 45-32
- Reds record: 40-38
Yankees vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bet
Reds Best MLB Prop Bet
- Nick Lodolo OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+110)
This season, Lodolo ranks in just the 43rd percentile in strikeout percentage, but he has a great matchup on Monday against the Yanks.
New York is 25th in MLB in K’s per game (8.82), and the Yankees have the ninth-most strikeouts in MLB against left-handed pitching. While Lodolo hasn’t punched out batters at as high a rate as previous seasons, he’s still averaging 7.8 Ks per nine innings in 2025, clearing 5.5 Ks in six starts.
At +110, he’s worth a shot in this market on Monday.
Yankees vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Reds could be undervalued at home underdogs on Monday:
The Cincinnati Reds are two games over .500 and just 6.5 games out of the division lead in the NL Central despite being in fourth place. They certainly have a path to making the playoffs, but there are a lot of teams they’ll need to leapfrog to get there.
On Monday, the Reds are underdogs against the New York Yankees, who have dropped seven of their last 10 games, seeing their lead in the AL East dwindle to just 2.5 games.
New York has a bunch of injuries to its pitching staff, and it’ll be forced to start Allan Winans (career 7.20 ERA) on Monday. The 29-year-old is making his first MLB appearance of 2025 after posting a 15.26 ERA in two outings for the Atlanta Braves last season.
Cincy will counter with Nick Lodolo (3.71 ERA), who has given up three or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 15 starts this season. While the Reds are just 7-8 in his outings, I think they have the advantage here with Winans on the mound for New York.
Over the last 15 days, the Reds rank 13th in OPS, 14th in runs scored and 15th in batting average. New York, on the other hand, has been slumping. The Yankees are a top offense in MLB overall this season, but they’re 20th in OPS and batting average and 22nd in runs scored over this same stretch.
Pick: Reds Moneyline (+104 at DraftKings)
