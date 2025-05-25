Yankees vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, May 25
The New York Yankees have split their first two games against the lowly Colorado Rockies, but they are -290 favorites in the series finale at Coors Field on Sunday.
New York dominated on offense on Saturday, and it should have no problem scoring against Antonio Senzatela (6.34 ERA) and this Rockies pitching staff.
The Yankees will rely on Will Warren (4.05 ERA) to lead them to a win on Sunday. New York has a 5.5-game cushion atop the AL East standings.
Meanwhile, the Rockies have just nine wins in their first 52 games in the 2025 campaign. Can they steal this series finale to finally reach double digits?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s interleague clash.
Yankees vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (-198)
- Rockies +1.5 (+164)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -290
- Rockies: +235
Total
- 10.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Yankees vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- New York: Will Warren (3-2, 4.05 ERA)
- Colorado: Antonio Senzatela (1-8, 6.34 ERA)
Yankees vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, May 25
- Time: 3:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): COLR, YES Network
- Yankees record: 31-20
- Rockies record: 9-43
Yankees vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+475)
New York Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger has been solid in the 2025 season, hitting .267 with eight home runs. He’s hitting .370 with three homers over the last two weeks, and six of his eight home runs have come against right-handed pitching in 2025.
So, Bellinger is an elite target against Antonio Senzatela, who ranks in the first percentile in expected batting average against this season.
Senzatela has given up 84 hits and nine home runs in 10 starts (49.2 innings of work), posting a terrible 1.97 WHIP. The Yankees should jump all over him in this game, and Bellinger has some great numbers against the righty in his career.
He’s 8-for-27 (.296) with a homer and a pair of doubles against Senzatela. I expect Bellinger to continue that on Sunday.
Yankees vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
It’s not easy to bet on Rockies games since you’re usually laying a huge price on the moneyline or run line, so instead I’m taking a player prop.
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m fading Senzatela:
All season long, Colorado Rockies righty Antonio Senzatela has been a must-fade for several reasons.
In 2025, Senzatela has given up 84 hits in just 49.2 innings of work, posting a shocking 1.97 WHIP.
He’s allowed seven or more hits in nine of his 10 starts, and his ERA sits at a brutal 6.34 this season.
Now, Senzatela has to face one of the best offenses in baseball, as the New York Yankees rank first in OPs, third in batting average, third in runs scored and seventh in hits. New York put up a huge offensive game against this weak Rockies pitching staff on Saturday, and I expect it to crush Senzatela on Sunday.
This season, Senzatela is allowing an expected batting average against of .339 – per Statcast – which ranks in the first percentile amongst all MLB pitchers.
Pick: Antonio Senzatela OVER 6.5 Hits Allowed (-160 at DraftKings)
