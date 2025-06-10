Yankees vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 10
The New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals meet on Tuesday night for their series opener in what is a rematch of last season’s ALDS.
New York remains in first place in the AL East, but it did drop back-to-back games against the Boston Red Sox to close out the weekend. Meanwhile, the Royals have taken a small step back from last season, as they’re just two games over .500 and currently in fourth place in the AL Central.
Can they make a run ahead of the All-Star break to get into playoff contention?
It’s certainly possible, but the Royals have a tough test on Tuesday against Max Fried (1.78 ERA) and the Yankees. New York is 11-2 in Fried’s 13 starts this season. Kansas City will counter with 25-year-old lefty Noah Cameron, who has a 0.85 ERA in five starts in 2025.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this clash between AL playoff hopefuls.
Yankees vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (-123)
- Royals +1.5 (+102)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -206
- Royals: +167
Total
- 8.5 (Over -112/Under -109)
Yankees vs. Royals Probable Pitchers
- New York: Max Fried (8-1, 1.78 ERA)
- Kansas City: Noah Cameron (2-1, 0.85 ERA)
Yankees vs. Royals How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 10
- Time: 7:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Yankees record: 39-25
- Royals record: 34-32
Yankees vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Max Fried UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-105)
This season, Fried has a 0.94 WHIP for the Yankees, allowing just 58 hits in 81.0 innings of work. He has a favorable matchup on Tuesday, as the Royals are 23rd in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching this season.
However, the Royals are 11th in batting average against lefties. Despite that, I really like the UNDER on Fried’s hits allowed prop in this one.
He allowed just one hit across six frames in his last outing, and the two-time All-Star has nine starts (out of 13) with five or fewer hits allowed.
Yankees vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets why the UNDER in the first five innings is worth a look with these two starters on the mound:
Two of the hottest starting pitchers in baseball face off on Tuesday, as New York Yankees ace Max Fried takes on Kansas City Royals youngster Noah Cameron.
Fried enters this start with a 1.78 ERA, and he bounced back from a rough outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers to pitch six innings of one-hit ball in a win over the Cleveland Guardians.
So far this season, Fried has given up two or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 13 starts, making him an elite pitcher to back in the early innings – which is exactly what I’m doing on Tuesday.
I love the UNDER in the first five frames in this matchup, especially since Cameron, 25, has really pitched well this season.
The young lefty has allowed just three earned runs in total across five starts, giving up just 15 hits and 10 walks in 31.2 innings of work. Cameron ranks in the 76th percentile in expected ERA and the 90th percentile in barrel percentage – inducing plenty of weak contact.
While the Yankees lead MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching, the Royals are just 23rd. I’ll trust both of these starters to keep these offenses in check in the early going.
Pick: First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-140 at DraftKings)
