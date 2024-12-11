Yankees World Series Odds Jump Following Max Fried Free Agent Signing
The New York Yankees may have lost Juan Soto to the New York Mets, but that hasn't stopped them from making moves this offseason.
On Tuesday, New York reportedly agreed to an eight-year, $218 million deal with left-handed pitcher Max Fried, improving an already impressive starting rotation.
Following the move, the Yankees saw their World Series odds move up from +900 to +850, tying them with the Mets, who have settled at +850 following the move for Soto.
Latest Odds to Win the World Series in 2025 MLB Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +380
- Atlanta Braves: +750
- New York Mets: +850
- New York Yankees: +850
- Philadelphia Phillies: +1000
- Baltimore Orioles: +1100
- Houston Astros: +1300
- San Diego Padres: +1500
Max Fried Gives Yankees World Series Caliber Starting Rotation
Last season, Fried was great for the Atlanta Braves -- who still are second in the World Series odds even after losing him -- posting an 11-10 record and 3.25 ERA. For his career, Fried has a 3.07 ERA.
Now, the lefty joins a rotation that already features Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Luis Gil. In addition to that, the Yankees have some depth in their rotation (Marcus Stroman, Nestor Cortes, Clarke Schmidt) that could allow them to make a deal to help replace the loss of Soto in the lineup.
Giving Fried a major deal may frustrate some fans that wanted Soto back, but the average annual value of Fried's deal is much less -- giving the Yankees some room to add more to this roster in the offseason.
During the 2024 season, the Yankees ranked seventh in MLB in ERA during the regular season (3.74) and they now have two elite frontline starters in Fried and Cole that should make them dangerous in the postseason.
After losing Soto, it's clear the Yankees are looking to bolster their strength in the rotation as they aim to get back to the World Series after losing in the 2024 season to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.