Youngstown St. vs. Cleveland St. Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Horizon League Semifinal
Cleveland State and Youngstown State will face off in the Horizon League semifinal tonight with the winner set to take on the winner of Oakland vs. Robert Morris in the conference championship.
The two teams split their regular season series. Cleveland State won on January 11 but then Youngstown State got its revenge on February 16. Both games were eight-point decisions in favor of the road team.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this conference tournament semifinal.
Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Youngstown State +2.5 (-110)
- Cleveland State -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Youngstown State +125
- Cleveland State -150
Total
- OVER 138.5 (-105)
- UNDER 138.5 (-115)
Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 10
- Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: Corteva Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
- Youngstown State Record: 20-12 (13-7 Conference)
- Cleveland State Record: 21-11 (14-6 Conference)
Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Key Players to Watch
Youngstown State
Nico Galette: Nico Galette is averaging 12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game and he was the hero of their quarterfinal game against Purdue Fort Wayne. He rocked up 22 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Youngstown State will be looking for him to have another big game tonight.
Cleveland State
Tevin Smith: The Vikings' leading scorer is Tevin Smith, who is averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He is their best all-around player on both sides of the court, and his ability to turn the ball over on defense can be a difference maker for them tonight.
Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting on a side in this semifinal game, I'm looking at the total and going to bet the UNDER. Both teams rank inside the top 100 in college basketball in defensive efficiency, coming in at 75th and 86th in that stat.
Meanwhile, offensively, both teams struggle to record points on their possessions. For example, Youngstown State ranks 236th in Floor%, which measures a percentage of a team's possessions that result in at least one point being scored.
Defense will reign supreme tonight. Take the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 138.5 (-110) via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!