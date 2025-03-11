Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Horizon League Championship Final
Youngstown State and Robert Morris meet in the Horizon League Championship Game on Tuesday night.
The two teams split their regular season series with Robert Morris losing at home back in December, to start league play before knocking off Youngstown State by two on the road in late January.
Since the two teams last met, Robert Morris has lost one game, while Youngstown State has remained formidable despite a 7-3 mark.
Both teams won their semifinals game by a possession with Robert Morris winning in overtime. How will that impact this championship game?
Let’s break it down!
Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Youngstown State: +3.5 (-105)
- Robert Morris: -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Youngstown State: +140
- Robert Morris: -170
Total: 135.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 11th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Corteva Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Youngstown Record: 21-12
- Robert Morris Record: 25-8
Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Key Players to Watch
Youngstown State
Nico Galette: With EJ Farmer still nursing an illness, Galette has been impactful at the forward position in both Horizon League Tournament games. The Sacred Heart transfer has combined for 31 points with 22 rebounds in the two wins.
Robert Morris
Kam Woods: The RMU guard has scored at least 19 in both games in the Horizon League Tournament, as he has paced the Colonials' offense all season. This has held up in the regular season series against Youngstown State, as the senior has averaged about 15 points per game with nearly five assists in the two meetings.
Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Prediction and Pick
There’s a lot of contrasting styles in this matchup which leads me towards the under.
For starters, Robert Morris bolsters the best defense in Horizon League play, per KenPom, with its disciplined defense yielding the lowest three-point rate in conference games. That’s notable when matched up against a Penguins offense that is leading the conference in three-point-rate.
If the Colonials funnel the opponent inside at a high rate and into its sturdy interior defense, it can be an uncomfortable schematic matchup for the Penguins.
On the other side of the floor, the Penguins' defense is second to the Colonials in terms of effective field goal percentage defense. The team has struggled on the glass at times but out-rebounded Robert Morris in the first meeting before losing that battle in the second meeting.
With a mild total, I still believe that the best bet for the under between two teams that have been paced by its defense all season.
PICK: UNDER 135.5 (-110, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.