The proposed megafight between UFC lightweight champion and retired boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather could happen in August, reports ESPN.com's Dan Rafael.

According to the report, Mayweather Promotions plan to request the date from the Nevada State Athletic Commission at a meeting on Wednesday.

The date for the fight would be August 26 if both sides can agree to a deal.

If the reports are true, Mayweather's representatives have changed their mind on the bout.

Less than a year ago, the The CEO of Mayweather Promotions said that a fight between Mayweather and McGregor would never happen, adding that McGregor getting a boxing license is nothing more than a ploy to get more fans.

McGregor was issued a boxing license in California after giving up his featherweight title following his lightweight title win in November. He also applied for a license in Nevada, just in case the Mayweather fight takes place in Las Vegas.

Mayweather has said he would offer McGregor $15 million to fight, far below McGregor's reported asking price of $100 million.

UFC president Dana White has offered both fighters $25 million each to take the fight.

McGregor (21–3) won the UFC's lightweight belt after beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 on Nov. 12, thus becoming the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously.

The 40-year-old Mayweather (49–0, 26 KOs) has not fought since beating Andre Berto in September 2015.