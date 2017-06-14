Boxing

Floyd Mayweather–Conor McGregor fight confirmed for August 26

Evander Holyfield: I have no interest watching Floyd Mayweather fight Conor McGregor
The long-rumored boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will take place Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. Seriously. 

Floyd Mayweather announced the fight in a tweet Wednesday after months of speculation and rumors. Yahoo’s Kevin Iole and Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported that the fight had been finalized. 

McGregor also confirmed the news (and talk a little smack about Mayweather) by tweeting a photo of himself and Floyd Mayweather Sr. 

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has approved August 26 as the date for a Mayweather Promotions fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena, NSAC executive director Bob Bennett told Fox Sports

Mayweather, 40, retired from boxing after his last fight in September 2015. McGregor, 28, is 21–3 in UFC fights, with his most recent fight coming in November against Eddie Alvarez. McGregor boxed as a youth and relies significantly on his striking in MMA fights. He has won eight of his last 11 UFC fights by punch. 

A fight between Mayweather and McGregor has been rumored for more than a year. British tabloid The Sun ran a story in May 2016 claiming that the two were “on the verge of agreeing [to a] billion dollar mega-fight.” UFC president Dana White swiftly shot down the rumors and Mayweather admitted to planting the story

Talk of a bout heated up significantly in January when McGregor said he expected his next fight to be a boxing match against Mayweather. Floyd said in March that he was “officially out of retirement for Conor McGregor.”

