To make sure that boxing regulations are adhered to, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will not be allowed to kick, elbow or use takedown moves during his mega boxing match with retired welterweight Floyd Mayweather.

The fight is scheduled for Aug. 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas after months of negotiations. The 12-round fight will be fought at 154 pounds and will mark a return to the ring for Mayweather after an almost two–year layoff.

UFC President Dana White said even though kicking and elbowing are allowed in the UFC, he insisted there will be none of that the during this fight.

“That will not happen,” White said on a Wednesday conference call. “That is absolutely in the contract, No. 1.

“And No. 2 this is a boxing match under the Nevada State Athletic Commission under the rules of boxing. When you talk about a guy of Floyd Mayweather's level and value in the sport and things like that... the lawsuit, if that ever happened, Conor likes money. Conor would depart with a whole lot of money if that ever happened. That will not happen."

The undercard of Mayweather–McGregor will be a purely boxing event, with no UFC involvement.

Mayweather said that a confidentiality clause is in place and that the financial purses of the fighters will not be disclosed.

"I'm not saying Conor McGregor's going to win," White said. "I'm not saying Floyd Mayweather's going to win. But the reason Conor McGregor's as big as he is is he'll fight anybody, anywhere, anytime. He will go after Floyd Mayweather and he will try to knock him out.'