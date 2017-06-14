Boxing

What we know about the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight

Former boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather will face UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing match on August 26 in Las Vegas.

Mayweather will be coming out of retirement at age 40 to fight McGregor. He remains undefeated at 49–0 with 26 knockouts.

McGregor, 23, will be making his professional boxing debut but holds a 21–3 record in the Octagon.

Here are some of the known details regarding the fight.

Date: August 26

Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Weight limit: McGregor and Mayweather will fight at 154 pounds.

Gloves: Fighters will use 10-ounce gloves

Broadcast: The fight will be broadcast on Showtime PPV. No price has been announced yet. It could cost in the range of Mayweather and Pacquiao's $100 price tag.

Odds: Mayweather is a -1,200 favorite, according to the Westgate SuperBook. McGregor is at +700.

Drug testing: UFC President Dana White announced that both fighters will be tested by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

Financial details: Leonard Ellerbe of Mayweather Promotions says that the financial details regarding the purse split will not be disclosed and there is a confidentiality agreement on it.

Rematch clause: There is no rematch.

