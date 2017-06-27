Manny Pacquiao isn’t looking forward to the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight. In fact, Pacquiao told Yahoo Sports, he won’t even bother watching.

“McGregor has no chance in this fight,” Pacquiao said. “In fact, it could be very boring.”

Pacquiao knows a little something about facing Mayweather in a much-hyped fight, though his 2015 bout against Floyd was hardly the sideshow Mayweather-McGregor figures to be.

Pacquiao lost to Mayweather but has won both his fights since and will face Jeff Horn in Australia on Sunday. McGregor and Mayweather square off in Las Vegas on Aug. 26.

Pacquiao said he’s more geared up for the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin fight three weeks later.

“The best vs. the best. That’s the fight I will be watching,” Pacquiao told Yahoo.