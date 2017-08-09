When is the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight?

After two months of build-up it’s almost time for the highly anticipated boxing match between UFC star Conor McGregor and undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather.

The two will finally meet in the ring on Aug. 26 at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena after years of posturing and two months since the fight was announced.

The BIG3 League agreed to move its championship from T-Mobile Arena to the MGM Grand to accommodate the megafight. The boxing match will be contested as a 12-round super welterweight matchup and Mayweather is considered the heavy favorite.

Tickets for the fight are expected to be cheaper than for Mayweather’s fight against Manny Pacquiao.

The McGregor vs. Mayweather fight will be available to purchase though Showtime pay-per-view online and promoted by Mayweather Promotions. The fight is slated to take place at 9 p.m. ET.