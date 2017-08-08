Boxing

At $3,684, Average Mayweather-McGregor Ticket Cheaper Than Mayweather-Pacquiao

0:56 | Boxing
Malignaggi on McGregor: ‘One of the Biggest Dirtbags I've Ever Met'
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

It will cost you a lot to see Floyd Mayweather fight Conor McGregor on August 26. On average it may not cost you as much as the vaunted Mayweather-Pacquiao fight, but the fact it’s even close tells you something about the considerable hype for this one.

According to Vivid Seats data, the average ticket for Mayweather-McGregor is $3,684, on average 5% less than the price for the Mayweather-Pacquiao clash in 2015.

The cheapest available ticket on Vivid Seats as of Tuesday morning began at $1,702, and the most expensive cost a whopping $169,450.

I won’t pretend to be a boxing historian, but given how much people cared about the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight (admittedly, I found a way to watch it in the library while studying for finals in college, which tells you a few things), it seems foregone that people are also going to care about this one, probably more than you’d think.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters