It will cost you a lot to see Floyd Mayweather fight Conor McGregor on August 26. On average it may not cost you as much as the vaunted Mayweather-Pacquiao fight, but the fact it’s even close tells you something about the considerable hype for this one.

According to Vivid Seats data, the average ticket for Mayweather-McGregor is $3,684, on average 5% less than the price for the Mayweather-Pacquiao clash in 2015.

The cheapest available ticket on Vivid Seats as of Tuesday morning began at $1,702, and the most expensive cost a whopping $169,450.

I won’t pretend to be a boxing historian, but given how much people cared about the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight (admittedly, I found a way to watch it in the library while studying for finals in college, which tells you a few things), it seems foregone that people are also going to care about this one, probably more than you’d think.