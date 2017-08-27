Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather: A Timeline of the Big Fight

The fight of the year lived up to the billing, as Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor turned in a strong performance. McGregor looked better than most people had anticipated and had Mayweather on his heels in the early going, though Floyd rallied back to defeat McGregor in the 10th round by TKO.

The thrilling finish inspired a deluge of tweets, from those celebrating and lamenting the result.

A lotta respect for McGregor. Going into another sport showed how great of an athlete he is. Happy he walked away with a lot of $$$ too. — Jabari Parker (@JabariParker) August 27, 2017

Best sporting event of 2017 since February 5. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 27, 2017

From an average sports fan, that was worth $100 and Conor delivered — KFC (@KFCBarstool) August 27, 2017

FLOYD MONEY MAYWEATHER!!!!!! That was super fun — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 27, 2017

Ten stopped the fight.. McGregor couldn't not protect himself — Les Miles (@CoachLesMiles) August 27, 2017

Kudos to McGregor - he did an excellent job, ran out of gas. That fight was way better than I ever imagined. Compelling. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) August 27, 2017

Man a lot of heart!!! But 50-0....sheesh!! Respect for both of these guys. History. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 27, 2017

Mayweather has soon time and time again why he's the best ever. Speed, power and precision kills. Congrats to The Money Team!!! #TMT #champ — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) August 27, 2017

Officially a McGregor fan.. gotta a lot of heart.. — Adam Eaton (@AdamSpankyEaton) August 27, 2017

After the fight, Mayweather confirmed this was his last ever match, while McGregor did not rule out the possibility of boxing again.