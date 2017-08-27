Boxing

Twitter Reacts to Floyd Mayweather’s TKO Victory Over Conor McGregor

1:45 | Boxing
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather: A Timeline of the Big Fight
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The fight of the year lived up to the billing, as Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor turned in a strong performance. McGregor looked better than most people had anticipated and had Mayweather on his heels in the early going, though Floyd rallied back to defeat McGregor in the 10th round by TKO. 

The thrilling finish inspired a deluge of tweets, from those celebrating and lamenting the result. 

After the fight, Mayweather confirmed this was his last ever match, while McGregor did not rule out the possibility of boxing again. 

