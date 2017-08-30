UFC Starts Refunds For Mayweather-McGregor Fight

The UFC said they will refund money for those who paid for the Floyd Mayweather–Conor McGregor fight, but were unable to watch it because of technical difficulties.

"We always try to put on the biggest and most exciting fights," UFC President Dana White said in a statement. "We want our fans to have the best experience when watching our events. Unfortunately, we didn't deliver the way we wanted to on Saturday because of NeuLion's technical issues on UFC.TV. As usual, we always take care of our fans and will fix this. We have started processing refunds immediately for anyone that could not access the fight after purchase."

The pay-per-view main event was delayed on Saturday after reports of fans not being able to view the fight because of outages in several states. Problems were on both the Showtime and UFC apps.

The fallout from the technical problems started immediately after the fight as a class action lawsuit was filed by fans in Oregon against Showtime who said they were subject to "grainy video, error screens, buffer events, and stalls."

The network is blamed for rushing the livestream and not making sure that the bandwidth was enough to stream the fight.

Mayweather ended up scoring a 10th–round technical knockout over the UFC star.