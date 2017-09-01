Boxing

Manny Pacquiao Out of Proposed Rematch With Jeff Horn

1:20
Manny Pacquiao will not get his rematch with Jeff Horn set for later this year due to his duties with the Filipino government.

Pacquiao had been set for a rematch with Horn on Nov. 12 for the WBO world welterweight title.

Pacquiao lost to Horn by unanimous decision in Brisbane, Australia on July 2.

"On behalf of the Philippines government, he (Pacquiao) will be part of a delegation that will visit China in the middle of his proposed preparation period for the fight," local promoter Dean Lonergan said. "Pacquiao is committed to fighting again in 2018 and a rematch with Jeff Horn for the WBO world welterweight title."

Pacquiao requested an independent review of the controversial decision, which confirmed the scoring in the bout.

Three of the five independent judges who scrutinized the bout awarded it to Horn, one awarded it to Pacquiao and one scored it a draw.

