Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG: Date of Fight, Time and More

Canelo Alvarez Has Chance to Become Mainstream Superstar With Fight Against GGG

The fight hardcore boxing fans have been waiting for is finally almost here. Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are set to meet this Saturday in Las Vegas for the unified middleweight championship.

Canelo, 27, and GGG, 35, are considered two of the finest fighters of their generation but have never before met in the ring, making this one of the most-anticipated bouts in recent memory.

Golovkin will put his undefeated record (37–0, 33 knockouts) on the line against Alvarez (49–1–1, 34 knockouts). As of Tuesday morning, Golovkin is a narrow favorite at -150, while Canelo is +130.

How to watch the fight

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: The main event is scheduled to begin at 10:50 p.m. ET. The undercard starts at 8 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Watch: HBO pay-per-view