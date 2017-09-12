Boxing

Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG: Date of Fight, Time and More

1:12 | Boxing
Canelo Alvarez Has Chance to Become Mainstream Superstar With Fight Against GGG
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

The fight hardcore boxing fans have been waiting for is finally almost here. Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are set to meet this Saturday in Las Vegas for the unified middleweight championship. 

Canelo, 27, and GGG, 35, are considered two of the finest fighters of their generation but have never before met in the ring, making this one of the most-anticipated bouts in recent memory. 

Golovkin will put his undefeated record (37–0, 33 knockouts) on the line against Alvarez (49–1–1, 34 knockouts). As of Tuesday morning, Golovkin is a narrow favorite at -150, while Canelo is +130. 

Boxing
Canelo Alvarez Stopping Traffic Amidst Preparation for GGG Clash

How to watch the fight

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: The main event is scheduled to begin at 10:50 p.m. ET. The undercard starts at 8 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Watch: HBO pay-per-view

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters