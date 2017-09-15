GGG-Canelo: Tale of the Tape

Gennady "GGG" Golovkin and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will face off in a middleweight title fight Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This will be the 19th time GGG defends his middleweight title, and he comes in as the favorite. He is coming into this fight after the first 12-round bout of his career, in which he defeated Daniel Jacobs to become the unified IBO, IBF, WBA, WBC middleweight world champion. Before that decision, Golovkin had either earned a knockout or forced a RTD in 23 consecutive fights. The undefeated champion is known for his power and his ability to do heavy damage with his jab.

Against Jacobs, 356 of Golovkin's 615 punches were jabs, and he connected on 29.5 percent of them, according to Compubox. In the fourth and fifth rounds he was significantly more aggressive than his opponent, throwing 65 more punches than Jacobs over those six minutes. GGG landed 30 more punches during that stretch, including 30 jabs compared to seven from Jacobs. Despite never going the distance in a title fight before, Golovkin landed 31-of-67 shots in the final round, with 23 of those being power punches.

Alvarez on the other hand will be more reliant on his defense and counter-punching to get him through the fight. Although Canelo has shown flashes of being a brawler and just attacking his opponent, he has looked to outbox his competition in his most recent fights and use his timing to make his power more impactful.

In his most recent match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Canelo showed off his endurance by not taking a seat in between rounds during the 12-round shutout decision. Canelo's accuracy dipped during the final round, but he was just as aggressive as he was from the begging of the bout.

Golovkin Alvarez Record 37-0 (33 KOs) 49-1-1 (34 KOs) Age 35 27 Weight 160 lbs. 160 lbs. Height 5'10.5" 5'9" Reach 70 inches 70.5 inches Stance Orthodox Orthodox Hometown Karaganda, Kazahkstan Guadalajara, Mexico Odds -145 +125

Expect plenty of heavy-hitting shots from both fighters from start to finish. While Golovkin will most likely try to line Canelo up and allow his power to get the challenger off his rhythm, Canelo will probably try to pick his spots and time GGG's attacks to take advantage with counters.