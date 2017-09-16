What time does Canelo vs. GGG start?

Sugar Ray Leonard: Alvarez vs. Golovkin is a fight I would not miss

The middleweight unification championship boxing match between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez is set to take place Sept. 16.

The fight will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

The four-fight pay-per-view is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET, with the main event starting sometime before 11 p.m, as there no exact start time depending on the length of each fight.

Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) is putting is WBA, WBC and IBF titles on the line against Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) on the HBO PPV card.

No matter what happens, we should be in for a treat.