Charles Barkley Among Celebrities in Attendance At GGG vs. Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez Has Chance to Become Mainstream Superstar With Fight Against GGG
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

There was no shortage of star power at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight last month and more turned up at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night for the highly-anticipated match between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

Here is a list of celebrities that are planning to attend the fight, according to ESPN's Arash Markazi:

50 Cent, Adrian Broner, Andre Royo, Andy Garcia, Lucero, Bernard Hopkins, Brandon Flowers, Charles Barkley, Chris Brown, Dana White, Danny Trejo, Dave Chappelle, Fernando Vargas, Freddie Roach, George Lopez, JB Smoove, John Cena, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., LL Cool J, Magic Johnson, Mario Lopez, Mark Wahlberg, Marlon Wayans, Maverick Carter, May May Ali, Michael J. Fox, Michael Pena, Michael Strahan, Miguel Cotto, Mike Tyson, Omar Benson Miller, Oscar De La Hoya, Paul Pierce, Pete Berg, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Romeo Santos, Russell Westbrook, Sergey Korolev, Shane McMahon, Terence Crawford, Tommy Hearns, Travey Morgan and Vince McMahon.

This post will be updated with more photos of stars in attendance.

