What Does GGG Stand For?

Gennady Golovkin: My fight vs. Canelo Alvarez will be a big gift to boxing

GGG or Triple G stands for Gennady Golovkin's full name, Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin.

Golovkin, 35, was born in Karaganda, Kazakhstan and made his professional boxing debut in Germany in 2006. He has a 37-0 record with 33 KOs and currently holds the unified WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO Middleweight Titles.

In his last fight against Daniel Jacobs, Golovkin won by unanimous decision. Before that bout, he had won 23 consecutive fights by KO, TKO or RTD.

Golovkin will take on Saul "Canelo" Alverez on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Las Vegas.