Boxing

What Does GGG Stand For?

3:47 | Boxing
Gennady Golovkin: My fight vs. Canelo Alvarez will be a big gift to boxing
Khadrice Rollins
Saturday September 16th, 2017

GGG or Triple G stands for Gennady Golovkin's full name, Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin.

Golovkin, 35, was born in Karaganda, Kazakhstan and made his professional boxing debut in Germany in 2006. He has a 37-0 record with 33 KOs and currently holds the unified WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO Middleweight Titles.

In his last fight against Daniel Jacobs, Golovkin won by unanimous decision. Before that bout, he had won 23 consecutive fights by KO, TKO or RTD.

Golovkin will take on Saul "Canelo" Alverez on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Las Vegas. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters