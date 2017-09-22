These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

This article originally appeared on People.com.

Floyd Mayweather has made himself right at home in his new $26 million mansion.

The former boxing champion, 40, shared a series of videos on Instagram on Wednesday, showing off his Beverly Hills home, which includes a massive 50-seat home theater.

The boxer has certainly settled in, with a giant snack bar installed outside his theater and stack with everything anyone could need while watching a film or in Mayweather’s case, Sportscenter.

Grabbing a few snacks before watching Sportscenter in my Beverly Hills Palace movie theatre, that comfortably seats 50 people. A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Sep 20, 2017 at 4:25am PDT

“Grabbing a few snacks before watching Sportscenter in my Beverly Hills Palace movie theatre, that comfortably seats 50 people,” he wrote in the caption of a video he posted Wednesday.

He also shared a photo of his backyard, which includes a swimming pool, writing, “The grass ain’t greener on the other side. #Beverly Hills#90210#TBE#TMT.”

The grass ain't greener on the other side. #Beverly Hills #90210 #TBE #TMT A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Sep 20, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Beverly Hills lifestyle... healthy, wealthy and stress free. A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:20pm PDT

Mayweather, who won the much-anticipated boxing match against MMA champion Conor McGregor in August, also has made sure his wine cellar is fully stocked.

Aside from rows and rows of wine, the cellar also has a long marble table to sit up and have a drop of vino at.

My wine cellar in my Beverly Hills castle. A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Sep 18, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Livin' life in Beverly Hills. A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Sep 18, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

When it comes to luxury timepieces, Hublot is in a class of its own! As a collector of great watches, it's my personal opinion that every man and woman should have at least one of these classic timepieces in their collection. The Hublot brand knows, time is precious! #HUBLOT #timepieces #watches A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Sep 18, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

Mayweather also showed off his championship belts, along with two Emmy awards visible to the far right behind him. Not done there, the sportsman also showed off his Hublot watch collection.

The boxer bought the Beverly Hills property — which he calls his “palace” and “castle” — earlier this month.