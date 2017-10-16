UFC President Dana White says he has his doubts regarding a possible rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, he said on the latest episode of Pardon My Take.

Dan "Big Cat" Katz asked White if he thought there would be a Mayweather vs. McGregor II. White responded by saying, "I never say never but I doubt it."

Mayweather defeated McGregor with a TKO in the 10th round after referee Robert Byrd decided to end the fight. Mayweather improved his record to 50–0 and announced his retirement again after the fight. He surpassed the 49–0 record by Hall of Famer Rocky Marciano.

The fight was McGregor's first professional boxing match and he fared a lot better than many expected. WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn of Australia is set to fight Gary Corcoran in December but members of his camp have expressed interest in a potential fight against McGregor.

McGregor has not fought since he won the the lightweight title by knocking out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016. He is the first man to hold two titles in different UFC divisions at the same time. He could be looking to fight Tony Ferguson, who just beat Kevin Lee at UFC 216.