Daniel Cormier Trips on Speaker, Falls at UFC 226 News Conference

Daniel Cormier tripped and fell at a UFC 226 press conference but appeared to not be injured.

By Jenna West
July 05, 2018

Daniel Cormier managed to escape the curse of International Fight Week after he tripped and fell at a UFC 226 news conference on Thursday.

Cormier was walking away from a table on stage when he tripped over a speaker near his chair and fell. Cormier stayed on the ground for a few seconds before getting up. He appeared to walk away with a limp but came back to face off with his opponent, Stipe Miocic, minutes later. Miocic is the UFC heavyweight champion.

Cormier, the light heavyweight champion, told ESPN that his leg was swollen, but he didn't think it would affect him ahead of his fight on Saturday. He was also resting and icing his leg in his hotel room after the fall.

UFC 226 will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

      Double Bogey (+2)