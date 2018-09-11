Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Plans to Run for President in 2020

The boxing legend is considering a career change.

By Emily Caron
September 11, 2018

Former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya confirmed that he's serious about launching a bid for the United States presidency in 2020.

“It’s real … that’s the beauty of our nation,” De La Hoya told a small group of reporters Tuesday at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. “If Arnold [Schwarzenegger] can be governor, if [Donald] Trump can be president, then why can’t a Mexican-American who won an Olympic gold medal, who’s over 35 and a U.S. citizen run for president?"

De La Hoya is in Las Vegas to promote Saturday's middleweight rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

The former six-weight world title holder and 1992 Olympic champion sparked questions about his potential bid for the 2020 presidency after addressing the possiblity with TMZ Sports on Monday. The 45-year-old said he would run as a Democrat during the next electoral cycle.

De La Hoya added that his promotional experience and personal wealth from a successful boxing career give him the means to consider a real run.

While the former boxer has taken on civic projects including funding a cancer wing named for his late mother at an East L.A. hospital, opening a charter school and hosting an annual charity golf tournament, he does not have experience holding public office.

You May Like

More Boxing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)