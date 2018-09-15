How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin II: Pay-Per-View, Live Stream, Time

Figure out how you can watch Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golvkin face off in their long-awaited rematch on Saturday, Sept. 15.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 15, 2018

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will meet Saturday, Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for a rematch of their highly-anticipated fight last year that ended in a controversial draw.

This will be Golovkin's second fight since earning his first career draw against Alvarez last September. The WBC, IBO, WBA middleweight champion defeated Vanes Martirosyan with a second-round knockout on May 5 to improve his record to 38-0-1.

That is the same date Alvarez and Golovkin were initially supposed to have their rematch, but the fight had to be pushed back after Alvarez was suspended for two positive drug tests for clenbuterol.

Alvarez has not had a match since the draw against Golovkin. He will be looking to add another win to improve his 49-1-2 record as he tries to avoid snapping his eight-match unbeaten streak that he has been on since losing to Floyd Mayweather by decision back on Sept. 14, 2013.

Along with GGG vs. Canelo II, Saturday's fight card will also feature Roman Gonzalez vs. Moises Fuentes, David Lemieux vs. Gary "Spike" O'Sullivan and Jaime Munguia vs. Brandon Cook for Munguia's WBO junior middleweight title.

How to Watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: HBO PPV

Pay-Per-View Price: Prices vary depending on your respective cable provider

Live Stream: Watch live on fite.tv for $84.99

