Canelo Alvarez Wins by Majority Decision in Rematch vs. Gennady Golovkin

Alvarez is the new WBA and WBC middleweight champion.

By Jenna West
September 16, 2018

Canelo Alvarez beat Gennady Golovkin by majority decision in their highly-anticipated middleweight world title rematch at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Two judges scored it 115-113 for Alvarez, with the third judge scoring it 114-114. Alvarez, the new WBA and WBC middleweight champ, led for the majority of the fight.

The first bout between the two boxers in Sept. 2017 ended in a controversial draw. Judge Adalaide Byrd scored the fight 118-110 Alvarez over GGG, who many thought was the winner.

Boxing
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 2 Results: Alvarez Tops GGG, Analysis, Highlights, Score Card

The two were initially scheduled for a May 5 rematch, but it was canceled after Alvarez tested positive twice for the banned substance clenbuterol. Alvarez blamed the failed tests on contaminated meat from his native Mexico. He was given a six-month suspension that ended on August 17. 

Golovkin beat Vanes Martirosyan as a replacement opponent on May 5 at T-Mobile Arena. 

Alvarez is now 50–1–2 with 34 knockouts in his career, and Golovkin is 38–1–1 with 34 career knockouts.

