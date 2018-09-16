Canelo Alvarez beat Gennady Golovkin by majority decision in their highly-anticipated middleweight world title rematch at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Two judges scored it 115-113 for Alvarez, with the third judge scoring it 114-114. Alvarez, the new WBA and WBC middleweight champ, led for the majority of the fight.

The first bout between the two boxers in Sept. 2017 ended in a controversial draw. Judge Adalaide Byrd scored the fight 118-110 Alvarez over GGG, who many thought was the winner.

The two were initially scheduled for a May 5 rematch, but it was canceled after Alvarez tested positive twice for the banned substance clenbuterol. Alvarez blamed the failed tests on contaminated meat from his native Mexico. He was given a six-month suspension that ended on August 17.

Golovkin beat Vanes Martirosyan as a replacement opponent on May 5 at T-Mobile Arena.

Alvarez is now 50–1–2 with 34 knockouts in his career, and Golovkin is 38–1–1 with 34 career knockouts.