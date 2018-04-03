Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin Rematch Canceled

The May 5 rematch fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin has been canceled, Canelo and his attorney announced Tuesday.

The cancellation comes after Canelo twice tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol. He blamed the positive tests on contaminated meat from his native Mexico.

Alvarez was temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on March 23 and the NSAC filed a formal complaint against him on March 29, casting significant doubt on the fate of the rematch. Alvarez withdrew from the bout because it was unlikely the issue would be resolved in the next four weeks.

“I have always been a clean fighter and I always will be a clean fighter,” Alvarez told reporters Tuesday. “I want to prove without a doubt that I have never intentionally ingested Clenbuterol. I have nothing to hide and I want to be open and transparent through this process. …. I have never taken illegal substances and this is no different.”

The fight was supposed to be one of the most anticipated of the year, following the controversial split decision in their September 2017 fight.

Golovkin is now expected to fight a replacement opponent on May 5 at the T-Mobile Arena.