Canelo Alvarez Signs 5-Year, $365 Million Fight Deal With DAZN

Streaming service DAZN adds another boxing star as Canelo Alvarez signs five-year, $365 million deal.

By Scooby Axson
October 17, 2018

Middleweight world champion Canelo Alvarez signed a massive five-year, 11-fight deal that is worth at least $365 million with video streaming service DAZN.

Alvarez became available when his deal with HBO expired. HBO recently announced they were getting out of the fight game after 45 years at the end of the year.

The 28-year-old Alvarez, who holds both the WBA and WBC middleweight crowns, is coming off a victory in his rematch Gennady Golovkin last month, which netted him around $50 million. That fight was shown on HBO pay-per-view.

"This is only from my hard work," Alvarez told ESPN. "The most important thing to me was being able to give the fans the opportunity to see me fight without having to pay the $70 or $80 for my fights on pay-per-view. That was the most important thing, more important than what I am making."

Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) is planning to move to super middleweight so he can fight Rocky Fielding on Dec. 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

DAZN launched in the United States last month and is a subscription based services that charges customers $9.99 a month and will broadcast more than 80 fights a year.

It has already signed another top flight boxer when it inked a deal with Anthony Joshua, who holds the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight belts.

