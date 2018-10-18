Inside DAZN's Big Canelo Bet, and the Biggest* Contract in Sports

Quickly

  • Led by former ESPN president John Skipper, DAZN is hoping its $365 million deal with Canelo Alvarez is a percursor to acquiring more live-event rights across different sports.
By Jacob Feldman
October 18, 2018

NEW YORK—“Today represents a major shift in over-the-top sports content,” DAZN executive chairman John Skipper announced from the Madison Square Garden stage Wednesday, discussing his streaming service’s $365 million exclusive contract with 28-year-old world champion boxer Canelo Alvarez.

How big of a shift is it? We'll start by looking at the wider sports streaming landscape.

To date, the biggest digital packages for sports fans have been aimed at niche audiences and obsessive followers. “Super-serve” is the preferred word of ESPN executives discussing their ESPN+ strategy, which often involves providing supplemental content that previously wasn't easily accessible, rather than putting exclusive access to the biggest events behind a paywall. At B/R Live, the most valuable pieces of content are those Champions League matches that are not shown on TNT. Out-of-market packages like NBA League Pass fall into the same category, as do Facebook’s experiments with surfing and crossfit coverage.

DAZN has something different in mind—a goal more similar to Netflix or Amazon Prime Video—to be the home of must-watch programming. And the subscription service’s Dec. 15 Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding fight will be the closest thing yet to its first blockbuster.

Canelo’s last fight—a September victory over Gennady Golovkin—generated nearly $100 million on HBO pay-per-view. But at the end of the month, the network announced it was leaving the boxing space behind entirely. Days later, Skipper was in Los Angeles, trying to convince Canelo’s team that they should join DAZN. Having signed a deal with Golden Boy Promotions while serving as ESPN president, Skipper had the advantage of a personal connection with the outfit. He also had $365 million to offer—more if you include the 10 additional fights Golden Boy has agreed to put on the service starting early next year. However, there are obligations Canelo must meet to earn the full amount, and reportedly there are “caveats involved” should he lose during the five-year, 11-fight agreement he’s signed on to. The contract was finally signed around 1 a.m. eastern Wednesday morning.

Boxing
Canelo Alvarez Open To Rematch With Floyd Mayweather But 'Would Be Very Different'

For Skipper, that means the sprint continues. At $10/month, DAZN’s thinking goes something like this: If a fan subscribes for a year, that $120 is not much less than two straight Canelo pay-per-views would earn (his fight vs. GGG started at $85), and the service also provides a plethora of other combat sport content on the weekends Alvarez isn’t in the ring. That subscription money in turn can be used on deals outside of fighting to attract a larger subscriber base and, thus, even more money for securing content. But if the offering isn’t good enough—or consistent enough—to keep subscribers around after each Canelo fight, then the whole plan is in jeopardy. Whereas Netflix or Amazon can rely on their back catalog to keep subscribers engaged, DAZN will need to regularly pump out must-see live events. Hence, the sprint.

“We think this accelerates the pace of growth of our subscription service,” Skipper said after yesterday’s press conference. “If you grow a subscription service faster, you have more cash generated which allows you to do more things more quickly—I won’t be more specific than that.

“We will have other announcements about content within the next 30-60 days.”

At the moment, DAZN represents a different business proposition in each country it has launched in. The company has used its NFL access to grow in Canada and soccer games to entice Italian users, for instance. But the long-term mission is clear.

“Our goal is to be the leading, multi-sport aggregator of rights in every country that becomes a sports fan’s first choice to buy to get sports in that country,” Skipper said. A month in here, Skipper said DAZN’s U.S. growth has gone about as expected. “This is a difficult market,” he said. However, Skipper is confident that DAZN is better set up for the future because it does not have to split its rights between linear and digital platforms like most of its competitors. And in the meantime, the company’s big budget will help it compete.

You May Like

More Boxing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)