There are two quarterfinal bouts in the cruiserweight division of the World Boxing Super Series taking place in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 10.

In one match Mairis Briedis (24-1, 18 KOs) will take on Noel Gevor (23-1, 10 KOs).

Briedis is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Brandon Deslaurier that took place on July 21. His match before that is when he took his only career defeat, losing to Oleksander Usyk by majority decision on January 27. Briedis lost the WBC cruiserweight title in that fight against Usyk after only getting to successfully defend it one time.

He earned the belt in a match against Marco Huck on April 1, 2017. The two men were fighting for the vacant title, and Briedis walked away with a unanimous decision win. He retained the belt against Mike Perez on Sept. 30, 2017 with another unanimous decision win. Now the 33-year-old Latvian looks to capture the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

Gevor's lone loss also came two fights ago. Krzysztof Wlodarczyk won by split decision on May 20, 2017 to give Gevor his first career defeat. Gevor followed that up with a unanimous decision win over Isiah Thomas. Hailing from Germany, Gevor has a slight height advantage on Briedis by an inch 1/2, but both men have a 75-inch reach.

The other fight taking place Saturday is between Krzysztof Glowacki (30-1, 19 KOs) and Maksim Vlasov (42-2, 25 KOs). Vlasov has a significant advantage with his height and reach, but Glowacki is a southpaw, which could prevent plenty of its own challenges. Vlasov's most recent loss came to a shorter opponent who was also a lefty.

The winners from these perspective fights will meet in the semifinals. From there, the winner of that semifinal contest will face either Yunier Dorticos or Andrew Tabiti who have already advanced to the semifinals on the other side of the bracket.

How to Watch

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch the full card exclusively on DAZN. Sign up and get your first month free.