With 15 fights under his belt, WBO, WBA, WBC, IBF cruiserweight titleholder Oleksandr Usyk will take on Tony Bellew on Saturday, Nov. 10 in Manchester, England.

Usyk is undefeated entering the bout with 11 knockouts on to his name. After winning the WBC title on Jan. 27 by giving Mairis Briedis his first career loss in a contest that was determined by a majority decision, Usyk went on to capture the WBA and IBF titles from Murat Gassiev by winning by unanimous decision when the fought on July 21.

The 31-year-old, 6'3" southpaw from the Ukraine first earned the WBO belt back in September of 2016. In his first fight where he didn't win by knockout or TKO, Usyk triumphed over the previously undefeated Krzysztof Glowacki by unanimous decision. His five title defenses so far include three victories over opponents who entered the fight without a loss. The first victim was Michael Hunter on April 8, 2017. Usyk won 117-110 on all three scorecards in what was his second defense of the title. Briedis and Gassiev were the other fighters who suffered the first loss at the hands of Usyk.

Tony Bellew is riding a streak of four straight TKOs that dates back to his May 29, 2016 victory over Ilunga Makabu for the then-vacant WBC cruiserweight championship. His lone defense of the title came against B.J. Flores on Oct. 15, 2016. Bellew then moved up weight classes to take on heavyweight David Haye two times. He was ruled to WBC cruiserweight champion emeritus despite not fighting at that weight in over a year, which allowed him to challenge Usyk for the title.

At 35, the 6'3" Englishman is looking to win back a title he never lost and improve on his 30-2-1 record. His last lost came Nov. 30, 2013 when he lost to Adonis Stevenson by TKO in a WBC light heavyweight title bout.

The rest of Saturday's card features Anthony Crolla vs. Daud Yordan, Josh Kelly vs. Walter Fabian Castillo, Ricky Burns vs. Scotty Cardle, Dave Allen vs. Ariel Esteban Bracamonte, Sam Hyde vs. Richard Riakporhe and Dmytro Mytrofanov vs. Gino Kanters.

How to Watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch the full card exclusively on DAZN. Sign up and get your first month free.