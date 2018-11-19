Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner met in New York Monday to announce a title fight between them that will take place on Jan. 19.

The bout will be aired on Showtime pay-per-view and Pacquiao's WBA world welterweight title will be on the line.

In his last five matches, Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 KOs) has gone just 3–2. Losses to Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Jeff Horn bookend a pair of victories against Timothy Bradley Jr. and Jessie Vargas. The win over Bradley gave Pacquiao the WBO title, which he defended successfully against Vargas before losing it to Horn.

Pacquiao's last contest was a seventh-round TKO over Lucas Matthysse that earned him the WBA world welterweight belt.

Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs) has gone 3-1-1 in his last five fights. After rattling off three consecutive wins following his 2015 loss to Shawn Porter, Broner has faced some difficulties. A loss to Mikey Garcia and a majority draw against Vargas in April were Broner's last two results.

The fight between Pacquiao and Broner will take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. It will be the first time since going against Vargas in 2016 that Pacquiao fights in the United States.