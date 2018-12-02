In one of the most anticipated boxing matches of the year, Deontay Wilder defended his WBC world heavyweight title against Tyson Fury in a split draw. Judges scored the Los Angeles fight 115-111 for Wilder, 114-110 for Fury and 113-113 down the middle.

Both fighters entered Saturday's bout undefeated, and Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs) is Wilder's (40-0-1, 39 KOs) first opponent he did not finish. Wilder knocked Fury down in the ninth and 12th rounds. Fury appeared to be down for good in the final round, only to stun everyone and get back up.

Fans were in shock over the controversial draw and took to Twitter to express their disbelief.

115-111 Wilder is bananas. That judge should be fired immediately. Fury won that fight. — Alex Seixeiro (@alexfan590) December 2, 2018

I can't express how terrible that decision is. #WilderFury — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) December 2, 2018

Trying to work out how the judges scored that a draw.#WilderFury pic.twitter.com/fKYtvDybAc — bet365 (@bet365) December 2, 2018

Tyson Fury getting up from the punch that sent him into another millennium in the twelfth is one of the best sports moments of the year. It was like the ending of the first Creed. Incredible fight, hats off to both warriors. #WilderFury — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) December 2, 2018

Wait ... the Wilder/Fury fight was called a draw?!?! pic.twitter.com/UwnI7RL65V — SportsNation (@SportsNation) December 2, 2018

I gave Wilder two 10-8s and one other round.

That’s it.

Fury was brilliant tonight and the only man that looked like a winner. #WIlderFury — Dave Coldwell (@davidcoldwell) December 2, 2018

People are already calling for a rematch between Fury and Wilder.