Twitter Can't Believe Fury-Wilder Ended in Controversial Split Draw

The three judges scored the fight 115-111 for Wilder, 114-110 for Fury and 113-113 down the middle, which put the bout at a draw. 

By Jenna West
December 02, 2018

In one of the most anticipated boxing matches of the year, Deontay Wilder defended his WBC world heavyweight title against Tyson Fury in a split draw. Judges scored the Los Angeles fight 115-111 for Wilder, 114-110 for Fury and 113-113 down the middle.

Both fighters entered Saturday's bout undefeated, and Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs) is Wilder's (40-0-1, 39 KOs) first opponent he did not finish. Wilder knocked Fury down in the ninth and 12th rounds. Fury appeared to be down for good in the final round, only to stun everyone and get back up. 

Fans were in shock over the controversial draw and took to Twitter to express their disbelief.

People are already calling for a rematch between Fury and Wilder.

