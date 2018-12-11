Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding Tale of the Tape: Age, Height, Reach, Records

Take a deeper look inside the Saturday's matchup between Canelo Alvarez and Rocky Fielding.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 11, 2018

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is set to go against Rocky Fielding, who will be defending his WBA world super middleweight title when the two meet inside Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Dec. 15.

For Alvarez, this will be his first fight since he went the distance with Gennady Golovkin back in September and earned a majority decision victory. The three-month layoff between these fights will be the quickest turnaround Alvarez has had since he took only two months off between his fights against Alfonso Gomez and Kermit Cintron in September and November of 2011.

Fielding comes into this bout on a six-match winning streak that has followed the lone loss of his career, a knockout by Callum Smith in 2015. His most recent fight was against the previously undefeated Tyron Zeuge back in July. Fielding earned a fifth-round knockout to secure the victory in Germany. It was in that contest that Fielding earned the belt he and Alvarez will fight for in New York.

In this matchup, look for Alvarez to rely on his defense to outbox the much larger Fielding. After surviving 24 rounds against Golvkin, Alvarez has practically no reason to be concerned about any other boxer's power and could attempt to be a bit more aggressive if he can establish the tempo and dictate the style of the fight in the early rounds. However, he will still need to stay sharp and make sure that Fielding doesn't use his size to control the ring and keep Alvarez out of his comfort zones. If Fielding can do damage from distance and then find opportunities to crowd Alvarez and deliver some more powerful shots, it could keep Alvarez off balance enough to prevent him from throwing anything that would really hurt.

MANNIX: Boxing's Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Tale of the Tape

Alvarez

Record: 50-1-2 (34 KOs)
Height: 5'8"
Reach: 70 1/2"
Age: 28
Stance: Orthodox
Nationality: Mexico

Fielding

Record: 27-1 (15 KOs)
Height: 6'1"
Reach: 75"
Age: 31
Stance: Orthodox
Nationality: United Kingdom

How to watch

