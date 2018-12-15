Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will fight Rocky Fielding, who will be defending his WBA world super middleweight title, at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

This is Alvarez's first fight since he earned a majority decision victory against Gennady Golovkin in September. Fielding is on a six-match winning streak, his last loss coming in 2015 to Callum Smith.

Alvarez is 50-1-2 with 34 KOs, while Fielding is 27-1 with 15 KOs. You can watch the fight live on DAZN.

