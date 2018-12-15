Saul "Canelo" Alvarez defeated Rocky Fielding with a third-round TKO to take the Liverpool native's WBA world super middleweight title at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

This was Alvarez's first fight since he earned a majority decision victory against Gennady Golovkin in September. Fielding was on a six-match winning streak, his last loss coming in 2015 to Callum Smith.

Alvarez was 50-1-2 with 34 KOs entering the bout, while Fielding was 27-1 with 15 KOs. You can watch the replay of the fight on DAZN.

The undercard got off with a bang with Bilal Akkawy (19-0-1) getting a TKO over Victor Fonseca (17-9-1) in a super middleweight bout. Yves Ulysse Jr. (17-1) topped Maximilliano Becerra (16-3-2) by decision in a super lightweight match and Lamont Roach (18-0-1) got a win by decision against Alberto Mercado (15-2-1) in a super featherweight match. Katie Taylor (12-0) also earned a victory by decision in her lightweight match against Eva Wahlstrom (22-1-1).

In the lead up to Alvarez's fight with Fielding, Fielding's camp believed Alvarez was stacking his hands and protested to the commission, forcing a re-wrap.

Ryan Garcia vs. Braulio Rodriguez (Super Featherweight)

Garcia came out strong in the fifth round and was able to put Rodriguez down for the count with a series of punches that Rodriguez through the ropes.

Garcia moved to 17-0 with the win while Rodriguez fell to 19-4.

Sadam Ali vs. Mauricio Herrera (Welterweight)

Both fighters were making their opponent miss plenty, but Ali was more aggressive and landed more shots. All three judges had different scores, but each had Ali winning at least eight rounds as he picked up the unanimous decision victory.

With the victory, Ali's record improved to 27-2 while Herrera's dropped to 24-8.

Tevin Farmer vs. Francisco Fonseca (Super Featherweight)

Farmer and Fonseca were both active punchers and stayed close to each other for much of the fight. However, the defending IBF world super featherweight champion, Farmer, was able to consistently work the body to keep a slight edge throughout the bout.

Fonseca put some more pressure on during the middle rounds and closed the gap and landed punches as the two remained toe-to-toe for practically every second of the bout. In the final rounds, though, Farmer connected on more powerful shots and was able to solidify his edge in the match despite a strong challenge from Fonseca in the 11th.

The judges all scored the fight 117-111 in favor of Farmer.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding (Super Middleweight)

Round 1

The two fighters kept their distance to start the round, and Alvarez was able to become the aggressor despite Fielding having such a clear advantage in size. Alvarez delivered a body shot in the middle of the round that dropped Fielding to a knee, but the champion did get up to continue.

Alvarez wins the round 10-8.

Round 2

Fielding was more active than he was in the first round, but Alvarez's punches had more power behind them, and Canelo was able to get Rocky on the ropes early on and late in the round. In the final minute, another body shot from Canelo's left put Fielding onto a knee.

Alvarez won the round 10-8 and led the fight 20-16.

Round 3

Fielding was once again a more active puncher than he was in the previous round, but his punches had little power behind them, and Alvarez was able to continue to dictate the fight. A right hand from Alvarez dropped Fielding, but the champion got up, just to be knocked down again to end the match.

Alvarez wins by TKO in the third.

"I felt that it ended on September 15 and I showed that I was best, but they were two great fights that's no secret, and if the people want it, we can make it"



Alvarez now holds the WBA world super-middleweight title and has a 51-1-2 record after the win. The loss dropped Fielding to 27-2 with both of his losses coming by knockout.