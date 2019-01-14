Wladimir Klitschko Says He Won't End Retirement to Fight Dillian Whyte

Klitschko last fought in April 2017.

By Michael Shapiro
January 14, 2019

Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko does not plan on coming out of retirement to fight Dillian Whyte, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix. Klitschko retired in August 2017. His last fight was a loss to Anthony Joshua in April 2017.

Klitschko retired with a 64–5 career record. The 42-year-old held the world heavyweight championship twice and won a gold medal in the 1996 Summer Olympics. 

Klitschko lost the last two fights of his career. He lost to Tyson Fury by unanimous decision in November 2015 and Anthony Joshua by technical knockout in April 2017. 

The Ukranian fighter was rumored to face Whyte in the spring after a deal fell through for Whyte to face Joshua.

