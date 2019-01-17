Why is Manny Pacquiao still fighting at age 40? What does he have left to prove? Hear the answer from Manny’s camp in Defiant: The Manny Pacquiao Obsession, only on SI TV.

Manny Pacquiao will meet Adrien Broner in defense of his WBA regular welterweight title from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19 for the first big boxing showdown of 2019.

Pacquiao (60–7–2, 39 KOs) will be returning to fight in the United States for the first time in over two years. As boxing's only eight-division world champion, Pacquiao enters Saturday's match as the favorite, and at 40 years old, the legendary boxer will be looking to prove he can still compete.

Broner (33–3–1, 24 KOs) will be eyeing his first win since January 2017. After winning three consecutive fights, Broner suffered a unanimous decision loss to Mikey Garcia that year before battling Jessie Vargas to a majority draw last April. The former four-division world champion will be looking to overcome his underdog status with an upset win on Saturday.

Here are the betting odds for Saturday's fight:

Favorite: Manny Pacquiao (-300)

Underdog: Adrien Broner (+230)