One member of Manny Pacquiao's camp believes the boxer suffered a detached retina in his left eye during his unanimous decision victory over Adrien Broner at the MGM Grand on Saturday, according to the New York Daily News.

An additional source also reportedly said the injury was a corneal scratch caused by the tape of one of Broner's gloves and considered relatively minor.

Paquiao was said to have played chess throughout the night after his bout, but complained about pain and vision loss in his eye by Sunday morning that resembeled "covering one eye with his hand."

There was noticeable swelling beneath Pacquiao's left eye following Saturday's fight. The welterweight champion wore glasses during his press conference session.

The severity of the injury could have potential implications on the preservation of Pacquiao's career. The 40-year-old secured his 67th win on Saturday. He has fought for 24 years.

The injury could halt any potential rematch between Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather. Pacquiao lost via unanimous decision to Mayweather when the two fought in 2015. Mayweather was ringside for Pacquiao's fight on Saturday, but didn't respond to questions about any rematches.