Gennady Golovkin Cuts Ties With Longtime Trainer Abel Sanchez

Golovkin announced that he would no longer work under the tutelage of longtime trainer Abel Sanchez on Wednesday.

By Kaelen Jones
April 24, 2019

Former unified middleweight world champion boxer Gennady Golovkin announced that he has parted ways with longtime trainer Abel Sanchez.

Golovkin is scheduled to fight against Steve Rolls on June 8 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

"This was not an easy decision for me and it is not a reflection of Abel's professional abilities," Golovkin said in a statement. "He is a great trainer, a loyal trainer, and a Hall of Fame trainer."

Sanchez had trained Golovkin since 2010. The two first met when Golovkin visited Sanchez's gym located in Big Bear, Calif., which is nicknamed "The Summit."

Under Sanchez's tutelage, Golovkin owns a 38–1–1 pro record (34 KOs). The 37-year-old Kazakhstan native held the WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO titles between 2010 and 2018.

Golovkin will announce a new trainer at a later date. 

